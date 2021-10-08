STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE Webinar | ‘Tremendous growth expected in contactless tech and robotics’

Published: 08th October 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

engineering

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Knowing what’s trending in the job scene has become especially intriguing. Youngsters want to know where they should be, career-wise, considering the level of growth in technology. With that in mind, The New Indian Express conducted a webinar on Jobs in 2025: Navigating Emerging Technologies recently.

Prof V Raju, Provost at Sri Ramachandra Engineering and Technology, believes India has immense potential in areas where technologies are set to grow, especially in the computer science field. Dr J Senthil, Director, Nandha Educational Institutions, pointed out, “One area where there is likely to be tremendous growth is that of contactless technologies and robotics, especially in a post-COVID era.”

Madhusudanan K, Head of Machine Learning at Qualcomm India, weighed in on the relevance of engineering education in getting the students job-ready. He said, “Compared to ten years ago, when there used to be a large gap between the industry requirements and what was being taught in college, we have come a long way today.”

PB Kotur, Global Talent Engagement, WIPRO, talked about the specific requirements from the students’ side to ensure that they get picked for roles in the industry. He said, “Be prepared from the very first semester itself. Make use of your internship opportunities to know what is trending in the industrial sectors.” 

