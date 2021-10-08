STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why are you silent on Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Kabil Sibal to PM Modi 

Earlier this week, Sibal had urged the Supreme Court to act suo motu on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and said just "one word of sympathy" was needed from him.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Lakhimpur Kheri Horror. Modi ji, Why are you silent? We need just one word of sympathy from you. That should not be difficult!" "Had you been in opposition how would you have reacted? Please tell us," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He later thanked the Chief Justice of India after the Supreme Court took cognisance of the incident and had said courts in India are temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The UP police on Thursday made the first arrests in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence taking into custody two people and also summoned Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused, for questioning.

TAGS
Kapil Sibal Narendra Modi PM Modi Lakhimpur Kheri incident Lakhimpur Kheri Lakhimpur Kheri violence
