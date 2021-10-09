STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre imposes quantitative restriction on export of syringes to boost domestic production, supply

The ministry stated that syringes are vital to sustaining the momentum of the program to vaccinate all eligible citizens in the shortest possible time.

Published: 09th October 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

A syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

A syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central government has imposed a quantitative restriction on the export of syringes to boost domestic production and supply, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the ministry, the restriction applies to just three categories of syringes for three months.

It further said, "With a firm political commitment to vaccinate India's last citizen, fulfilling the philosophy of 'Antyodaya' espoused by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, the Government has put in place a quantitative restriction on the export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake."

The ministry stated that syringes are vital to sustaining the momentum of the program to vaccinate all eligible citizens in the shortest possible time.

It further added that with a view to ensure adequate availability of the syringes, used to administer the vaccine, the Government of India has enacted this quantitative restriction on the export of following denominations of the syringes only on 0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto-disable) syringes, 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes, and 1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syringes Ministry of Health Central government Syringes export
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp