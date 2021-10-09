STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Srinagar's Chanapora area

The encounter began in the early hours of the day after security forces launched the cordon and search operation in Methan locality.

Published: 09th October 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces personnel during a encounter with militants in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces during a cordoning operation in Chanapora area of the city on Saturday, police said. The encounter began in the early hours of the day after security forces launched the cordon and search operation in Methan locality, the police said.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the gun battle, it said. The operation was launched after a militant managed to escape from an encounter in nearby Natipora area. One ultra was killed in firing on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chanapora area Srinagar Methan locality Kashmir encounter
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp