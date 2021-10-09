STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh pronounced guilty of killing follower

 The verdict was pronounced by CBI Special Judge Sushil Garg in Panckula.  The Dera chief is the main accused in the case.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A special CBI court on Friday found Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others guilty on the charge of murdering his follower Ranjit Singh in 2002. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 12.

The verdict was pronounced by CBI Special Judge Sushil Garg in Panckula. 

The Dera chief is the main accused in the case. The other accused are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil. Another accused Inder Sain had died in October 2020.

Ranjit Singh was a staunch follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He was murdered on July 10, 2002. As per the charge sheet filed by the CBI, Ram Rahim had suspected that Singh had circulated an anonymous letter among the Dera followers which allegedly accused him of sexually exploiting women followers. This was the same letter which Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati highlighted in his news report. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh CBI
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp