Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh pronounced guilty of killing follower

CHANDIGARH: A special CBI court on Friday found Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others guilty on the charge of murdering his follower Ranjit Singh in 2002. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 12.

The verdict was pronounced by CBI Special Judge Sushil Garg in Panckula.

The Dera chief is the main accused in the case. The other accused are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil. Another accused Inder Sain had died in October 2020.

Ranjit Singh was a staunch follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He was murdered on July 10, 2002. As per the charge sheet filed by the CBI, Ram Rahim had suspected that Singh had circulated an anonymous letter among the Dera followers which allegedly accused him of sexually exploiting women followers. This was the same letter which Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati highlighted in his news report.