Jaipur school teacher arrested over objectionable messages to girl students

Obscene chats were found in his mobile phone and a case has been registered against him under sections of the IT Act, Ashok Nagar SHO Surendra Saini said.

Published: 09th October 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A schoolteacher was arrested here for allegedly sending obscene messages to girl students, police said on Saturday.

Nikhil Jose, an NCC teacher at a private school, was arrested on Friday night after screenshots of his obscene chats started circulating on social media.

Obscene chats were found in his mobile phone and a case has been registered against him under sections of the IT Act, Ashok Nagar SHO Surendra Saini said.

Jose reportedly in his defence said he came to know on Thursday that messages were being sent from his Instagram account.

