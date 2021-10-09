STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Killing of BJP workers in Lakhimpur after car ran over farmers reaction to action: Rakesh Tikait

Eight people were killed in the violence that broke out on October 3 after an SUV allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters.

Published: 09th October 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that he doesn't consider those who killed BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri as culprits as they only reacted to SUV running over protesters.

Eight people were killed in the violence that broke out on October 3 after an SUV allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The dead included farmers, BJP workers and a journalist.

"The killing of two BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of cars mowed down four farmers is a reaction to an action. I do not consider those involved in the killings as culprits," Tikait said in reply to a question asked during a press conference here.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We are sad over the loss of lives, be it BJP workers or farmers. It was unfortunate and we hope justice is done."

Farmer leaders on Saturday demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son be arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, and said the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case, Yadav alleged during the press conference here.

He also said that the SKM on October 15, which is Dusshera, will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protest against the violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri Rakesh Tikait Lakhimpur Kheri violence
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp