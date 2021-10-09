STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish arrives at Crime Branch office

Earlier, on Friday, Ajay Mishra Teni had said that his son was unable to report to police due to health reasons.

Published: 09th October 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur. (Photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Under pressure from various quarters including the Supreme Court, Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, appeared before the crime branch of Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday.

Sunday's violence, which rocked the country, had claimed eight lives including four farmers while they were protesting against the visit of UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to take part in a programme organised by the union minister.

The FIR lodged on the basis of the farmers’ complaint booked Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unidentified persons under various sections of IPC  including murder, criminal conspiracy and rioting, etc. On Saturday morning,  Ashish Mishra reported before the Crime Branch in Lakhimpur Kheri town.

“We respect the notice and will cooperate in the investigation. Ashish Mishra will appear before the police today,” Awadhesh Kumar, legal advisor of the accused, said while talking to the media person before his appearance.

The police tightened security outside Teni's residence and Lakhimpur Kheri police lines ahead of Ashish Mishra's appearance on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Friday had also pulled the UP government for not arresting Ashish even after five days. Ashish Mishra did not show up on Friday in response to the first summon served by the UP police on Thursday.

The police authorities then served a second summon on Friday asking Ashish to present himself in front of the crime branch for questioning by 11 am on Saturday in Lakhimpur. As Ashish jumped the police summon on Friday, his father and Union minister said that his son could not report to the police due to "health reasons".

Denying the media reports that Ashish had fled to Nepal and had been changing his location frequently, minister Ajay Mishra had claimed that his son was at home in Lakhimpur and that he would appear before the police on Saturday.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri incident Ashish Mishra Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch Ajay Mishra Teni Lakhimpur hit and run farmers protest Ajay Mishra Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp