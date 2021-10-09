STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sena to take part in October 11 Maharashtra bandh to support farmers

Farmers are not alone in this fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra, Raut asserted.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will participate with full force in the October 11 bandh in Maharashtra to protest against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Addressing a press conference along with NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik and state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Raut said it was necessary to wake people up against the anti farmer policies of the Central government.

Farmers are not alone in this fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra, Raut asserted.

The Shiv Sena leader said he had discussed the need for a joint opposition strategy with NCP's Sharad Pawar and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, adding that other states must follow Maharashtra's lead to express solidarity with farmers.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence Maharashtra​ bandh farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp