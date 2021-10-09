STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man handed five-year jail term for sexual harassment of girl child in Uttar Pradesh

The court on Friday evening imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict, Jai Bhagwan, after holding him guilty under Sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A POCSO court in Shamli's Kairana has sentenced a man to five years in jail for sexually harassing a girl child last year, officials said on Saturday.

Apart from the quantum of punishment, Special Judge Mumtaz Ali on Friday evening imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict, Jai Bhagwan, after holding him guilty under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 9 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here.

According to special lawyer Pushpendra Malik, the five-year-old girl was sexually harassed by Bhagwan in Adarsh Mandi police station area of Shamli district on August 1, 2020. n another case, one Monu alias Kokin was handed 10 years and 11 months imprisonment under charges of the UP Gangsters Act by a special court in Muzaffarnagar.

Besides, Special Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. Monu was booked under the Act for involvement in several robbery cases in Bhora Kalan police station area in the district in 2011.

