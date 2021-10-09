STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai cruise ship case: NCP minister Nawab Malik demands probe into 'release' of trio

Malik said he will write to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray demanding a high-level probe by the Mumbai police to check how these people were detained and later let off

Published: 09th October 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik addresses the media in Mumbai Sunday Nov. 24 2019. (Photo | PTI)

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik alleged on Saturday that Rishab Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kumbhoj aka Bhartiya, and two others were let off by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their detention in the cruise rave party case.

Malik said he will write to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray demanding a high-level probe by the Mumbai police to check how these people were detained and later let off.

“The NCB director Sameer Wankhede in his media statement on October 3 said that 8 to 10 people were detained, but he arrested only eight. However, 11 people were detained as per the official record, but three of them -- Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Ganbhana and Amir Furniturewala -- were set free after phone calls from Mumbai and Delhi. We want to know who called Sameer Wankhede to let off these three people. Their phone records have to be checked,” Malik demanded.

He said that CCTV footage of the cruise and connected areas of this case should be checked by the police along with phone calls of these three people and the NCB director Sameer Wankhede.

ALSO READ: BJP leader's brother-in-law among two let off by NCB after cruise ship raid, claims NCP

“Rishabh Sachdeva’s family members were also seen in the NCB office. How were they allowed to enter the NCB office? It shows that this is a fabricated case to frame Aryan Khan to target Shahrukh Khan,” Malik alleged.

He claimed that those who were let off invited Aryan Khan to the cruise party to frame him. “Therefore, all these people were left off after the arrest of Aryan Khan. Besides, KS Gosavi who was a witness in this case had given his addresses in two Panchanama for Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. Gosavi is declared wanted by four police stations of Maharashtra in duping the people in return for jobs. How can such a fraud and cheater be used as a witness by the NCB,” asked Malik.

Leader of Opposition, State Legislative Council, and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said that Nawab Malik’s son-in-law was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case and therefore he was deliberately targeting NCB officers. “Nawab Malik rather than making a statement in the media should submit the detail of this case to the NCB for further probe,” Darekar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cruise party Nawab Malik Aryan Khan NCB
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp