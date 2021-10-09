STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Nagaland’s Gandhi’ Natwar Thakkar’s birthday celebrated as Noble Deeds Day

Thakkar, a recipient of the Padma Shree who died in 2018, was the founder of Nagaland Gandhi Ashram at Chuchuyimlang. 

Published: 09th October 2021

Extra Assistant Commissioner Limakumla doing her noble deed by handing over some money to an elderly couple on the occasion. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The 89th birthday of “Nagaland’s Gandhi” Natwar Thakkar on Saturday was celebrated as the Noble Deeds Day in honour of his selfless services rendered to the Naga society.

Thakkar, a recipient of the Padma Shree who died in 2018, was the founder of Nagaland Gandhi Ashram at Chuchuyimlang. His wife, Lentina Ao, too is a Gandhian.

“Natwar Thakkar established the Nagaland Gandhi Ashram in 1955 and since then, had been engaged in promoting peace and national and emotional integration, implementing various initiatives aimed at socio-economic development of the region through Gandhian ideals and principles,” the Chuchuyimlang Students’ Union (CSU) said in a statement.

Sanen Pongen, who is the chairman of Chuchuyimlang Village Council, said the council had declared Thakkar’s birthday as the Noble Deeds Day in recognition of his rich contributions. On this day, the villagers perform various charitable and noble acts for the benefit of the rural masses.

This year, the CSU organised the third edition of the Noble Deeds Day. The day-long celebration culminated with a public function held on the premises of Nagaland Gandhi Ashram.

The highlights were the recitation of a poem (An ode to Thakkar), special songs, exhortations, and the reminiscing of the Gandhian’s journey through an act presented by the students of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Chuchuyimlang, complemented by the screening of a documentary on the life and works of Thakkar.

Another special feature of the function was the special tribute paid to him through recitation by the entire assembled participants.

An online painting and essay-writing competition, focussing on the life and works of Thakkar, was also organised. It was aimed at generating awareness of his services. Cash awards and certificates were distributed to the winners.
 

