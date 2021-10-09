STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi meets Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on her first state visit to India

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Danish PM's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Published: 09th October 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen (R) with PM Narendra Modi (C) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen (R) with PM Narendra Modi (C) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in New Delhi on Saturday who is on her first state visit to India. PM Modi received Mette Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. She also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Danish Prime Minister said that she sees her New Delhi's visit as a milestone for the relations between the two nations. "We consider India as a close partner. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations," she said.

Speaking after the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Frederiksen added that she sees an ambitious Indian government taking responsibility for the issue of green transition in India and the rest of the world.

Frederiksen today also met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Danish PM arrived in New Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at Delhi airport.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Danish PM's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mette Frederiksen Narendra Modi India Denmark relations Rashtrapati Bhavan S Jaishankar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp