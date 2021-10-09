'Quantitative restrictions' on export of three categories of syringes to boost Covid vaccination

By Online Desk

With the vaccination drive against Covid in full flow, the Centre on Saturday imposed “quantitative restrictions” on the export of three categories of syringes for a period of three months. This was being done with a view to boosting the domestic availability and uptake of syringes for the nationwide exercise.

The three categories of syringes blocked for 90 days are: 0.5ml/1ml AD (auto-disable) 0.5ml/1ml//2ml/3ml disposable, and 1ml/2ml/3ml RUP (re-use prevention).

"It is clarified that the ban is not on the export of any kind/type. It is only a quantitative restriction for a limited period and does not cover syringes of other denominations or types other than those mentioned,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the country has reported 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.70%; the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery of 23,070 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,32,48,291.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.98%. The recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The weekly Positivity Rate (1.62%) is less than 3% for the last 106 days and the daily positivity rate (1.56%) is less than 3% for the last 40 days.

India's Active caseload stands at 2,36,643; the lowest in 206 days.

Further, with the administration of 79,12,202vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage almost touched 94 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am on Saturday.

According to the official release, 1,03,74,846 and 89,95,831 Health Care Workers (HCWs) have taken the first and the second dose respectively. Similarly, 1,83,57,931 and 1,52,78,433 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have taken the first and second doses.

More than 95.51crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Centre (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

More than 8.51Cr balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.