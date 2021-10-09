STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape victim dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh over police inaction

The woman, a resident of a village under Mehnajpur police station area, was allegedly sexually assaulted recently.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:58 PM

By PTI

AZAMGARH: An alleged rape victim on Saturday died by suicide here in protest against police inaction following which an SHO was suspended, officials said.

Her husband claimed that she had identified one Anil of the same village as one of the accused, but police failed to take any action in the matter, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

"In-charge of the police station Chunna Singh has been suspended for negligence," he said.

The victim's family alleged that they had appealed to the police many times for justice, but in vain.

The woman reached the police station on Saturday and later consumed poison. 

She was rushed to a hospital where was declared brought dead, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The police added that a case has been registered against the accused.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

