STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena fields late MP Mohan Delkar's wife for Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mohan Delkar, a seven-term MP, in February this year. The bypoll is scheduled on October 30 and the last date of filing nomination papers was Oct 8.

Published: 09th October 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena flag

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

DAMAN: The Shiv Sena has fielded Kalaben Delkar, wife of independent MP late Mohan Delkar, for the by-election to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat due later this month.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mohan Delkar, a seven-term MP, in February this year.

The bypoll is scheduled on October 30 and the last date of filing nomination papers was October 8.

The counting for votes will take place on November 2.

Kalaben Delkar filed her nomination on Friday for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat.

She will contest against Mahesh Gavit of the BJP and Mahesh Dhodi of the Congress in the by-election, which will be held along with the by-elections to two other Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly constituencies in the country.

On February 22, Delkar allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel in Marine Drive area of Mumbai.

He had been a member of both the Congress and the BJP at different times of his political career, and was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency.

Making an emotional appeal to the voters during her poll campaign, Kalaben Delkar said, "They compelled him to commit suicide, it was no less than a murder of a popular leader.

"We have to punish his murderers. The fight is for our justice. If we do not fight now, then even the god wil not pardon us. I have shed enough tears, but now is not time to shed tears but to give them resounding reply."

"This is the first time that I have come before you without Mohanbhai.

I assure you that I will be strong enough to not give you any scope for complaint.

Mohanbhai won for seven terms because of the love of the people and his ideals.

I will carry forward the same ideology that made him such a popular leader," she said.

Delkar had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election by defeating the then sitting BJP MP Natubhai Patel by a margin of 9,001 votes.

Patel had twice defeated Delkar, in 2009 and 2014, when the latter had contested on the Congress ticket.

In March, the Mumbai police had registered an FIR on the charge of abetment to suicide in connection with Delkar's death on the basis of a suicide not recovered form his possession with some names.

Delkar's wife and son had also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this connection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Kalaben Delkar Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypoll
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp