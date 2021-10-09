Slain teachers cremated, protests across Jammu & Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The family members and relatives of the slain school principal, who along with another teacher was gunned down by militants in a school in Srinagar on Thursday, staged a silent sit-in demanding justice outside the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Friday. Similar protests were held across J&K against the targeting of minority communities.

The body of the slain principal was cremated in Batamaloo in the presence of large number of Sikhs and a number of Muslims. Hundreds of people also attended the cremation of slain teacher Deepak Chand in Jammu on the same day.

NC vice president and former CM Omar Abdullah visited the residence of the slain principal and said these attacks were aimed to create a wedge between the communities and push them out of Kashmir.

“The attackers are trying to ensure another exodus. I appeal to the minority community not to allow a repeat of 1990s and not to leave your homes out of fear,” he said.

PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti also visited the slain principal’s residence. “It was very painful to see the two little kids of the slain principal. What was their fault,” she said. Taking a dig at the Centre, she alleged that the wrong policies adopted by it after August 5, 2019 were directly responsible for the fast deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

The Gupkar Alliance also blamed the Centre for the prevailing situation in J&K. “This is the result of failure of the policies of the Centre,” said spokesman of Gupkar Alliance, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.