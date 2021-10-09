Sinagar Diary: Mega cleanliness, de-weeding drive at Dal Lake

Fayaz Wani By

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a mega cleanliness and de-weeding drive of world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. About 1,000 boats and 2,000 individuals would be employed in the mega cleanliness and de-weeding of the lake. The drive would continue for a fortnight. The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) is the nodal agency for implementing the cleaning drive. Lt Governor Sinha said some de-weeding machines were operational in the lake but the administration would hire more machines to clean the waterbody.

Retd engineers to be hired for executing RDD works

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered hiring of retired engineers on contract basis for execution of works in the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department. The contractual engagement of retired engineers would be made after inviting applications from eligible candidates. The period of contract would be for one year, which would be further extended in case of satisfactory performance and requirement. According to the official order issued by Principal Secretary (Rural Development and Panchayati), Raj Bipul Pathak, contractual engagements are liable to be terminated by the competent authority without assigning any reason, whatsoever, at any time. “The contractual engagement shall not confer any right or claim or to any regularisation or continuation of service,” he said.

660 grievances of migrants redressed

The administration has resolved about 660 grievances related to Kashmiri migrant properties in Srinagar so far. The government last month launched a portal for redressal of grievances related to Kashmiri migrants’ immovable properties. The application filed on the portal shall be disposed of in a fixed time frame under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011 by the revenue authorities. Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said of the 660 grievances received by the district administration, 390 grievances alleging alienation by fraud or distress sale were resolved.

160 students of NIT get campus placement offers

Over 160 students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar got job offers from 35 companies in the campus placement season of 2021-22. The minimum annual CTC (cost to the company) package offered to these students is `8.5 lakh. All the selected students are from the seventh-semester batch and the recruitment process is still going on. The placement drive was started in mid-July and 35 companies held virtual interviews with the aspirants. Officials said the NIT would also hold an online placement season. Despite the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, more than 250 students got job offers in the placement as over 135 companies conducted interviews.

