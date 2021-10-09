STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Young woman gang-raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

On the pretext of securing her a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the victim was induced into going with the duoto an agricultural field where they took turns to rape her.

Representational Photo (File photo| AP)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR (UTTAR PRADESH): A 22-year-old woman was gang-raped by two youths and the ordeal was also recorded on a mobile phone in a village under Bhopa police station here, police said on Saturday. On the pretext of securing her a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the victim was induced into going with -- Yogesh Kumar and Bablu -- to an agricultural field where they took turns to rape her.

One of the accused filmed the act on their phone. Later, she was called by Yogesh with the promise of deleting the video but was raped again by him near a jaggery unit in the same area on Thursday. Yogesh did not delete the video and also threatened her of dire consequences.

According to SHO Rajkumar Rana, police registered a case based on the woman's complaint against the two men under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is on while the victim has been sent for a medical examination, the SHO said, adding that the accused will be arrested soon.

