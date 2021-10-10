119 HIV positive cases in six months in UP's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A total of 119 new cases of HIV were found in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district over the last six months from April 1 to September 30 this year, authorities said.

Of the new cases, 78 were men, 34 women, and three transgender persons, and also include one girl and three boys, V K Johri, in-charge of Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) Centre at the district hospital, said on Saturday.

No one among the cases reported this year have died so far, he said.

According to the ART Centre, the district has seen 2,239 cases in the last seven years -- an average of 319 every year -- of whom 221 patients died during treatment.