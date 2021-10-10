STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

119 HIV positive cases in six months in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Of the new cases, 78 were men, 34 women, and three transgender persons, and also include one girl and three boys.

Published: 10th October 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A total of 119 new cases of HIV were found in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district over the last six months from April 1 to September 30 this year, authorities said.

Of the new cases, 78 were men, 34 women, and three transgender persons, and also include one girl and three boys, V K Johri, in-charge of Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) Centre at the district hospital, said on Saturday.

No one among the cases reported this year have died so far, he said.

According to the ART Centre, the district has seen 2,239 cases in the last seven years -- an average of 319 every year -- of whom 221 patients died during treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HIV HIV AIDS
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp