All sections unhappy, BJP-JJP govt has not fulfilled any poll promise in two years: Hooda

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that all sections were unhappy with the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana as it has not fulfilled any poll promise.

“All sections are unhappy with this government... Not just their electoral promises, but the common minimum programme (of the BJP-JJP) has also not been implemented by the ruling coalition in their tenure till now,” the former chief minister said.

Hooda was addressing a public gathering at the ''Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh'' programme, launched from Karnal, which is the home constituency of Chief Minister M L Khattar.

During the event, opposition Congress leaders held an open session interacting with the people and hearing their grievances.

Hooda said the opposition gave two years to the BJP-JJP coalition government to fulfil its election promises, manifesto and the common minimum programme but nothing has happened.

“In such a situation, no more time can be given to the government formed for mere opportunism and selfishness. That is why the Congress Legislature Party has decided that now it will go to the public in every district and every assembly constituency and establish direct communication with the people,” he said in the presence of several present and former MLAs of the Congress from Haryana.

Farmers, labourers, traders, workers and people from different sections who reached the programme put their problems in front of the opposition leaders.

After listening to these, Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana assembly, said that today no section of the state is happy with the coalition government.

On paddy procurement, he said, “I have myself seen in the mandis (agricultural markets) of the state that smooth procurement of paddy has not started so far despite the government changing the dates repeatedly.”

“Farmers are forced to keep their paddy on the roads as their crop is neither being lifted from the market nor are the farmers getting MSP (minimum support price) or payment,” the Congress leader said.

Hooda said people are today facing many problems, including bad roads, polluted water, long power cuts, water logging, unbearably high prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, unemployment, crime and corruption.

“Seeing this, it seems that the BJP-JJP coalition government has completely turned its back on the people of the state. I assure the people of Haryana that the opposition will raise these issues on the streets and in the state Vidhan Sabha (state assembly),” he said.

“Under the present government, farmers are not getting MSP, traders are not getting their commission, labourers are not getting fair remuneration and employees are not getting pension. The government is cutting the facilities of every section,” he said.

Before the formation of the BJP government, Haryana stood first in per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation and development, he claimed.

“But the present government has made the state number one in unemployment, crime, scam and disorder,” he said.

Hooda said the state is getting buried under the burden of debt "due to the lopsided policies and scams of the government".

“Today, Haryana is under a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. In the name of government recruitment, the future of unemployed youth is being played with as there have been several incidents of paper leaks. Recruitment scams have become the hallmark of this government,” he said.

Hooda took a dig at Chief Minister Khattar over his recent controversial “tit-for-tat” remark.

Khattar on Friday retracted his "tit-for-tat" remark, saying it was "misconstrued" and he did not have any ill-intention against anyone.

“Such statements have no place in a democracy. Those who are encouraging people to pick up sticks will be answered through the power of the vote,” Hooda said.

He said the number of people who highlighted their problems before the opposition at the event in Karnal, was many times higher than anticipated.

“After this, we feel that we need to go to every area to get information about the problems on the ground so that these problems can be taken up vigorously,” he said.

He said the next ''Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh'' programme will be held in Jind.