Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in India surpass 95 crore mark

More than 44 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, according to the data from the Co-WIN portal.

Published: 10th October 2021

A health worker administers COVID vaccine at District hospital, Noida.

A health worker administers COVID vaccine at District hospital. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 95-crore mark on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

