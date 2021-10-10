STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Minister Mandaviya for incorporating the role of Indian traditions in mental health in medical syllabus

Mandaviya said the experts should study the traditional family structure, which, he claimed, automatically cured the mental problems.

Published: 10th October 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks at a NIMHANS event in Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday mooted the idea of incorporating the role of Indian traditions in keeping good mental health, in the medical syllabus and urged the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) to study the issue deeply to enable the government take a decision and formulate a policy.

"We need to understand the traditional way of curing mental problems. I am thinking whether we can incorporate in our syllabus the role of our traditions in keeping good mental health," he said at an event organised by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) on the occasion of the World Mental Health Day.

Mandaviya said the experts should study the traditional family structure, which, he claimed, automatically cured the mental problems.

"All our festivals were part of mental treatment. Our gatherings on religious and social events, our prayers in the morning and evening and our Aarati are all associated with our mental health. These traditions used to treat mental problems," the Minister told the gathering.

Stating that the role of an education institute is very significant, he said NIMHANS should study the issue deeply and find a solution so that the government can take a decision and formulate a policy.

Mandaviya also said the NIMHANS should give task to its students on doing research and not just limiting them to study books and pass in the exam.

He lamented that the country could not get what it should have from the existing education system.

"The country has lots of expectations from the institutes, its faculty and researchers because these alone can be the basis for the development of the country and its future. Modi Ji has emphasised upon research. We want that your work should be nation centric," Mandaviya said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and the National Health Minister director Vikas Sheel too addressed the gathering.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya NIMHANS World Mental Health Day
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp