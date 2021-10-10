STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jal Jeevan Mission: 43 per cent households have tap connection till now, 100 per cent coverage in six states/UTs

Out of 19,22,49,980 households, 8,31,03,880 households have been provided with tap water connections till date accounting for 43.23 per cent.

Published: 10th October 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 43 per cent rural households have been provided with tap water connections till date under the Jal Jeevan Mission with 100 per cent homes in six states and Union Territories having tap water supply, according to official data.

However, in seven states and UTs, less than 25 per cent households have tap water supply.

These states and UTs are Assam (22 per cent), Rajasthan (20.89 per cent), Ladakh (16.32 per cent), Jharkhand (15.12 per cent), West Bengal (13.48 per cent), Chhattisgarh (13.17 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (12.72 per cent).

According to data shared by the Jal Shakti Ministry, out of 19,22,49,980 households, 8,31,03,880 households have been provided with tap water connections till date accounting for 43.23 per cent.

Moreover, 5,07,41,042 (26.39 per cent) households have been provided with water connection since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, according to the data.

Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Haryana have provided tap water supply to 100 per cent of the households.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Last week, a mid-year review of implementation of the scheme was held by the Jal Shakti Ministry where states' progress was evaluated, officials said.

In evaluation with Himachal Pradesh, the state committed to providing 100 per cent households with tap connections by 2022.

The Centre has asked HP to prioritise "aspirational districts" and start work in all remaining villages at the earliest, an official said.

In the mid-year review of implementation of JJM in Punjab, the state showed progress that it is achieving more than the annual planned target already.

The Centre asked Punjab to prioritise habitations affected with heavy metals and aspirational districts, the official said.

In 117 aspirational districts, 1,22,33,458 (36.18 per cent) households have been provided with tap water connections.

According to the data, 7,98,199 schools have been provided with tap water supply, accounting for 77.45 per cent of the total schools and 7,73,848 anganwadi centres (AWCs) have been provided with tap water supply, accounting for 69.04 per cent of the total AWCs.

Schools in 12 states and UTs have 100 per cent tap water connection while schools in 10 states and UTs have over 75 per cent tap water connection, according to the official data.

Jharkhand is the only state with just 17.97 per cent schools having tap water supply, according to the data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jal Jeevan Mission Jal Shakti Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp