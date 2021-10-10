STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kashmir civilian killings: Police busts militant module involved in sumo driver’s death, four OGWs held

Investigation found that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of TRF handler Lala Umar R/o Pakistan.

Published: 10th October 2021 10:02 PM

Security personnel check bags of commuters during a high alert after a militant attack on civilians, in Srinagar on Saturday.

Security personnel check bags of commuters during a high alert after a militant attack on civilians, in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Five days killing of sumo driver in Hajin, Bandipora in north Kashmir, Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a module of TRF militants by arresting four militant associates while one Over Ground Worker (OGW) involved in the killing has gone into hiding and reportedly joined the militant ranks.

Earlier on October 5, three civilians - a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman M L Bindroo, non-local street vendor from Bihar Virender Paswan and sumo driver Mohammad Shafi Lone - were shot dead by militants in three separate incidents. 

While Bindroo and Paswan were killed in Srinagar, Lone was shot dead in Bandipora in north Kashmir.

A police official said a special team of police was formed to investigate the killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone alias Sonu, Sumo Drivers Association president Naidkhai (Bandipora) at Hajin in Bandipora by militants on October 5.  “After thorough human and technical corroboration, the module of TRF militant outfit involved in Lone's killing was busted by arresting four militant associates of the outfit,” the official said.

ALSO READ: At least 500 people detained in J&K amid sweeping crackdown on 'targetted' deaths

The arrested persons were identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Ah Dar alias Sahb Khoucha.

“However, one of the militant associate involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ah Dar alias Kotru, is absconding and has reportedly joined the militant ranks,” the official said.

He said investigation found that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of TRF handler Lala Umar R/o Pakistan.

“The module carried out a thorough recce of the target and all movements were closely watched,” the official said.

He said on October 5 evening, one of the militant associates called the victim for a meeting at Gundboon, Hajin. “A detailed ambush/trap had already been laid by the other members of the module and when Lone reached the place, he was swiftly assassinated.”

According to the official, more arrests are expected.

