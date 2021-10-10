STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakhimpur fallout? Yogi government reaches out to Sikhs, writes to them in Gurmukhi script

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh claimed that the initiative may not have reduced the sorrow of the victims' families but they felt affinity towards the administration.

Published: 10th October 2021 07:47 AM

People take a look at the overturned SUV which destroyed in yesterday's violence during farmers' protest, at Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAHRAICH: The district administration here reached out to Sikhs through a letter in Gurmukhi script, thanking them for maintaining restraint after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed eight lives, including four members from the community.

Two Sikh farmers from the district and two from Lakhimpur Kheri were killed in the violence and the initiative by the administration is being seen as an attempt to placate members of the community.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh claimed that the initiative may not have reduced the sorrow of the victims' families but they felt affinity towards the administration.

Apart from the community members living in Bahraich, the letter is also being sent digitally to Sikhs residing in other districts.

The letter reads, "The October 3 incident, which took place in Lakhimpur Kheri, has been condemned by all--the government and the citizens. The government, police and administration are making efforts to give justice."

"Public representatives and common people of the district and those coming from outside, should exercise restraint while offering condolences," it read.

"Thanks to all Sikh brothers and sisters for maintaining restraint and co-operating with the government and administration due to which an atmosphere of peace and amity prevailed," the administration said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the chief "granthi" of the Bahraich gurdwara, Gyani Vikram Singh, said the district administration associating with the language is a good messaging.

