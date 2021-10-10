STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police summons CBI director Subodh Jaiswal in phone-tapping, data leak case

Jaiswal has been asked to be present to record his statement on October 14, the police official said.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The cyber cell of Mumbai Police on Saturday summoned CBI director and former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in a phone-tapping and data leak case, a senior official said here.

The case relates to the `leak' of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra when she headed the state intelligence department.

Jaiswal was the director general of police during this period.

It was alleged that phones of senior politicians and officials were tapped illegally during the inquiry and the report was leaked deliberately, but the FIR registered in this regard by the cyber cell does not name Shukla or any other official.

