'Owaisi was Pandava prince Nakul and Mohan Bhagwat was...': MP engineer seeks Sunday leave to do soul searching

By Express News Service

Bhopal: A government sub-engineer in Madhya Pradesh has written to his senior, seeking day off on Sunday for enabling him to discover his life and do soul searching.

In the bizarre letter written to the chief of the Susner Janpad Panchayat in Agar-Malwa district, the sub-engineer of the Panchayat Rajkumar Yadav has mentioned that just few days back he became aware about his previous birth.

"In my previous birth (Mahabharata period) present AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was Pandava prince Nakul and also my close friend. During the same period, the present RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was Shakuni (the cunning maternal uncle of the Kauravas)," Yadav wrote in the letter.

The sub-engineer wrote further in the letter that after becoming aware of his previous birth, he wants to discover his life and also do soul searching, as soul is eternal. "For it I want to follow Bhagavad Gita paath. Also, to eliminate my ego, every Sunday, I want to beg wheat from every house, owing to which I request that being awarded day off on Sunday," the sub engineer wrote in the letter/leave application.

While confirming having written the letter for Sunday off, Yadav told journalists on Sunday, that he saw a dream recently in which he saw that Asaduddin Owaisi was Prince Nakul and his close friend, while Mohan Bhagwat was Mama Shakuni. "Since then I've decided to do soul searching through Bhagavad Gita paath, for which I've requested for day off on Sunday. Though Sunday is a holiday, but at Janpad Panchayat level, we're often called for duties on Sunday also. Hence I've written for Sunday off, just to enable me to soul searching," Yadav said on Sunday.

The bizarre letter/application has become talk of the Susner Janpad Panchayat official WhatsApp group. As per informed sources, instead of being awarded compulsory Sunday off, the superiors of the sub-engineer have asked him to report and perform work at the office on Sundays.