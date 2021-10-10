STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Penalise power plants for not keeping coal stock for 30 days: Navjot Sidhu

His remarks came a day after state-owned utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited was forced to cut down power generation and impose load shedding in the wake of a severe coal shortage.

Published: 10th October 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday sought action against private thermal power plants in the state for ''punishing consumers'' by not maintaining adequate coal stock for electricity generation.

His remarks came a day after state-owned utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was forced to cut down power generation and impose load shedding in the wake of a severe coal shortage.

“Punjab must prevent & prepare, rather than repent & repair…Private Thermal Plants floating guidelines, punishing Domestic Consumers by not keeping Coal Stock for 30 Days should be penalised. It is time to aggressively work on Solar PPAs, & roof-top solar connected to the Grid!” tweeted Sidhu.

According to the Central Electricity Authority guidelines, power plants located at a distance of over 1,000 km from a coal mine should always have minimum coal stock of up to 30 days but this level of stock is not maintained by the power plants in the state.

Because of inadequate coal supply, power plants were running at a reduced capacity in the state, an official of the PSPCL had said on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday hit out at the Centre for insufficient coal supply and apprehended impending shutdown of the state's thermal power plants due to fast depleting coal supplies in the next couple of days.

He said Punjab was not getting adequate coal supply despite agreements with various subsidiaries of the Coal India Ltd and had asked the central government to immediately ensure the state's quota of coal to tide over the power crisis.

The PSPCL on Saturday had appealed to power consumers to conserve power in the light of the “acute shortage” of coal in the country.

WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coal shortage Punjab Power Crisis Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab State Power Corporation Limited
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp