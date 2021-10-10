REET 2021 cheating case: Rajasthan Police nabs prime accused

By ANI

JAIPUR: Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajsthan Police on Sunday apprehended two people including the prime accused Batti Lal from Uttarakhand's Kedarnath in connection with the REET 2021 cheating case.

According to Rajasthan Police, the apprehended persons were being tracked for the last three days.

Last month, the Rajasthan government had suspended a RAS and two RPS officers, along with 13 teachers, education department employees and three police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

Notably, for the first time in the history of Rajasthan, administrative and police officers and teachers have been suspended in such numbers due to illegal and suspicious activities in the state work.

Earlier, Rajasthan Police had arrested five persons for allegedly selling Bluetooth device fitted 'chappals' worth Rs 6 lakh to candidates appearing in the exam held to select government school teachers in the state, officials said.

The gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket busted by Rajasthan police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) that was held on September 26.

The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer for the REET was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal.

According to police, officials deployed at the centre found a wireless earphone in Dhaka's ear. When questioned, he had confessed about the mobile phone and Bluetooth device hidden inside his footwear. Dhaka confessed that he had purchased the pair of footwear from one Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner for Rs 2.50 lakh.

Bikaner Police identified the gang members - Madanlal, Trilokchand, Omprakash, Gopal Krishna, and Kiran. Dhaka was arrested by the Ajmer police, and Tuljaram Jat is absconding.

Ahead of the highly competitive REET, the Rajasthan government had suspended internet and mobile services in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur rural districts from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in a bid to prevent cheating.