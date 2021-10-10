STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Those who can mow down farmers can crush Constitution': Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3.

Published: 10th October 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SAHARANPUR: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over their stand on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and congratulated the farmers for not stepping back from their agitation, despite being insulted by the BJP.

Speaking at a rally in Saharanpur, Yadav said, "We saw the deed of the people in power. We saw their action in Lakhimpur Kheri. Farmers were mowed down by vehicles. There were preparations to mow down the law too. Those who can mow down farmers and the law, can also crush the Constitution."

"Farmers are our 'annadaata'. They have to face insults today. Farmers are being called 'mawali'. They (the Uttar Pradesh government ) call them terrorists. I'd like to congratulate the farmers that they didn't step back from their agitation even after being insulted by the BJP numerous times," Yadav added.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. So far UP police arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

This comes ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to take place in 2022.

BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp