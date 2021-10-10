UP: Ex-village head, seven others booked for assaulting BJP worker

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Eight people, including a former village head, were booked for attacking a BJP worker over personal enmity in Makhiyali village here, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged with New Mandi police station, it is alleged that former village head Sandeep and seven others attacked Shahnawaz, a BJP worker, with sharp weapons when he was returning home on Bhopa road in the district.

He was rushed to hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

An FIR was registered against the accused based on the complaint.

Police are searching for the accused.

Shahnawaz is the husband of zila panchayat member Zarina, who won on a BJP ticket in the recent panchayat elections.