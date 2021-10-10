STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Words used weren't that of 'civilised' person: BJP MLA Madan Dilawar regrets his caste-sensitive remarks

In a video statement on Sunday, the MLA said the locals' "rude" words and behaviour could incite any common man and what he said was directed at him only not at anyone else.

Published: 10th October 2021 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOTA: BJP MLA Madan Dilawar Sunday expressed regret over his caste-sensitive remarks during a public event, saying his words were not "of a civilised person".

During the 'Prashashan Gaon ke Sang (administration with people' programme at Manda village under his Ramganjmandi Assembly constituency, the MLA lost his temper when people raised slogans against him over village development fund.

He told them in anger he belongs to a caste that "hangs (dead animals) upside down".

The locals hit back at him, telling him their own caste and saying they too have "stick (latth)" in their hands.

In a video statement on Sunday, the MLA said the locals' "rude" words and behaviour could incite any common man and what he said was directed at him only not at anyone else.

When contacted, he told PTI Sunday, "My words were not aimed at anyone but at me as I belong to the community that hangs animals upside down (cattle) as it is our profession for generations."

The MLA said he was not among those who could be bullied down.

"However, the words which were used by me publically were not of a civilised person," Dilawar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madan Dilawar
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp