After resigning from National Conference, Devender Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP 

Published: 11th October 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former J&K National Conference leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP in presence of Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jitendra Singh

Former J&K National Conference leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP in presence of Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jitendra Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after resigning from the National Conference, Devender Rana, the former head of its Jammu division, along with another party leader Surjit Singh Slathia joined the BJP on Monday.

Rana and Slathia joined the BJP at its headquarters here in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Jitendra Singh.

Rana, who is a former MLA and the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, has also served as a political advisor to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah.

NC suffers major jolt as Jammu-based senior leaders Devender Rana, Slathia quit

BJP general secretary in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh and its Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina welcomed them in the party.

Rana has been advocating for the Jammu declaration - a joint declaration of several political, social and business organisations, primarily demanding restoration of statehood for the Jammu region and not for the whole Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019, the Centre had revoked the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

