STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhupesh Baghel will continue to be Chhattisgarh CM: State home min amid leadership change speculation

Notably, Sahu was also one of the contenders for the CM's post after Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh in December 2018.

Published: 11th October 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Amid speculation about a possible change of guard in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Sunday said Bhupesh Baghel will continue to be the chief minister.

Notably, Sahu was also one of the contenders for the CM's post after Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh in December 2018.

"We believe those who become chief minister, they continue to hold the post.

According to circumstances, sometimes they are shifted in just two-four months while sometimes they last for 15-20 years.

As of now Bhupesh Baghel is the chief minister and he will continue (on the post)," Sahu told reporters in Gaurella-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district when asked about the speculation regarding the change of guard.

The speculation started doing rounds after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as the chief minister in June 2021.

Loyalists of Congress leader TS Singh Deo had claimed the party high-command had agreed in 2018 for a rotational chief ministership between Bhupesh Baghel and Singhdeo.

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge P L Punia had denied that any such deal was struck in 2018 when the party came to power by dislodging the BJP.

The Congress leadership had summoned both Baghel and Singh Deo to Delhi in August to resolve the feud.

It appeared that Baghel had won that round when he told reporters upon return that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had agreed to visit the state 'on his invitation', and those talking about rotating the CM's post were promoting political instability.

Singh Deo had said the decision regarding the leadership change lies with the party high command.

Several Congress MLAs, considered close to Baghel, visited Delhi multiple times in the past two months apparently to express solidarity with the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh CM
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp