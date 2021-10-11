STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI conducts searches at premises of ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai, officials said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday started searches at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at multiple locations, officials said.

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai, they said.

The agency has not disclosed the case in which the search operation is going on.

The CBI had booked Deshmukh and some other unidentified people under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty."

Allegations against Deshmukh had surfaced after the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

