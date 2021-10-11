STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders observe 'Maun Vrat' in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

They are also demanding the dismissal of the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra whose son was arrested in connection with the incident.

Published: 11th October 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 01:29 PM

Congress Party leaders in Bihar on Maun Vrat (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Congress leaders are observing a 'Maun Vrat' (vow of silence) across the country as a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Congress leaders are sitting on the 'Maun Vrat' in front of central government offices in the headquarters of almost all states.

The Congress had earlier instructed state chiefs to carry out a protest in the form of a satyagraha.

