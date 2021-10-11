Congress-less Opposition against BJP at national level won't be practical: CPM politburo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM politburo meeting in New Delhi has assessed that it is not practical to keep the Congress away and build a credible and effective coalition against the BJP in the next general elections. However, some politburo members pointed out the Congress has faltered in the fight against communal forces.

The two-day CPM politburo meeting that began in New Delhi on Sunday is preparing the draft political resolution to be presented at the 23rd party congress to be held in Kannur next April. The draft will be discussed by the central committee later.

According to sources, the CPM is for joining hands with all anti-communal and anti-fascist forces at the regional level to keep the BJP out of power. But this doesn't mean that the party is for forming a federal or third front at the national level which has lost its relevance in the current scenario.

"The CPM would pitch for forming alliances with like-minded parties at the regional level and the Congress will also be a part of this alliance. But the political resolution to be presented in the party congress would stress the fact that the Congress has become weak in the fight against communal forces, although it has a clear role in this fight," a politburo member said.

CPM not keen on joining hands with Mamata

Though members from Kerala stressed the need to join hands with Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, a detailed discussion on this did not take place. The meeting also came to an understanding that there is no need to chalk out a larger plan at the national level now as there is enough time for the general elections.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are among the members attending the meeting, which is being held offline for the first time since the Covid outbreak.