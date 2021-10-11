STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar; key accused on run

The key accused, who is a drug addict, had dragged the woman into the fields and forced himself on her, the police officer said.

Published: 11th October 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

DCP Shukla said the victim's health condition is stable. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NOIDA: A middle-aged Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar area by men known to her, police officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the woman had gone outside a village to cut grass while the key accused, 28, had come there to graze his cattle, the officials said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case but no arrest has been made yet, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said, "The incident took place between 9.30 am and 10.30 am on Sunday in open fields near the village where the victim often went to cut grass and the accused also went often to raze his cattle. Both are from the same village and know each other well."

The key accused, who is a drug addict, had dragged the woman into the fields and forced himself on her, the police officer said.

"The role of other people in the act would be ascertained after investigation. The key accused is on the run and details could be confirmed after his arrest," she said.

DCP Shukla said the victim's health condition is stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Women Rape Rapes in UP
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp