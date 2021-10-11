Fresh encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Poonch, jawan injured

By ANI

POONCH: Another fresh encounter broke out on Monday afternoon between the security forces and terrorists wherein one jawan was injured.

More details are awaited.

Earlier an encounter broke out in the morning in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives.

"An encounter is going on between Army troops and terrorists in the Poonch area around 2 kilometres from the site where a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives. An Army personnel is injured in this encounter,"as per the Indian Army sources,

Earlier today, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.

"A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers have been killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges," sources said.