STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fresh encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Poonch, jawan injured

Earlier an encounter broke out in the morning in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives.

Published: 11th October 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army

Security personnel inspect near an encounter site. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

POONCH: Another fresh encounter broke out on Monday afternoon between the security forces and terrorists wherein one jawan was injured.

More details are awaited.

Earlier an encounter broke out in the morning in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives.

"An encounter is going on between Army troops and terrorists in the Poonch area around 2 kilometres from the site where a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of Indian Army were injured in anti-terrorist operations and later lost their lives. An Army personnel is injured in this encounter,"as per the Indian Army sources,

ALSO READ | JCO among five soldiers killed in encounter with militants in J&K's Poonch

Earlier today, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.

"A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers have been killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges," sources said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poonch Poonch encounter J&K encounter Jammu and Kashmir J&K terrorists J&K militants
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp