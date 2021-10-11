STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guwahati  Diary: 50 years of Liberation War, awareness rally at Ramsar site and more

The wetland was declared a Ramsar site in 2002 by the Ramsar Convention.

a cycle rally was organised by the Guwahati Wildlife Division to create awareness on Deepar Beel, a Ramsar site

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Armed forces celebrate 50 years of Liberation War

To commemorate 50 years of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, a Swarnim Maitri football match was played at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati. The players were drawn from the army, Assam Rifles and football clubs such as Shillong Lajong FC, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC. The event was marked by an impressive fly past by the IAF and the Army Aviation helicopters, followed by demonstration of slithering and skydiving by army paratroopers. The chief guest, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, complimented the armed forces.

22 ‘fake’ TET teachers fall in police net

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police have arrested 22 teachers who landed jobs in government-run schools in the Bodoland Territorial Region by submitting fake Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the CID to register a case and probe the matter after reports emerged about some people securing jobs by producing fake TET certificates. The chief minister earlier said the government had received information that 36 TET teachers landed jobs by submitting fake documents. The CID is hopeful that it will soon be able to zero in on the providers of the fake certificates. Earlier, the BJP government had converted the jobs of 46,000 TET teachers from contractual to permanent.

Adani group takes over airport amid protests

Amid protests by some opposition parties, the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi international (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati was handed over to Adani Guwahati Interntional Airport Ltd (AGIAL). The AGIAL took over the management, development and operation of the LGBI airport which is the northeast’s largest. A symbolic key was handed over to Utpal Baruah, the chief airport officer, by the airport director Ramesh Kumar. The Adani Group tweeted: “We are delighted to announce that the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is now a ‘Gateway To Goodness’.”

Rally to create awareness on Ramsar site

As part of the 67th Wildlife Week, a cycle rally was organised by the Guwahati Wildlife Division to create awareness on Deepar Beel, a Ramsar site. The rally, attended by Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya, started from the Assam Forest School at Jalukbari and culminated at Deepar Beel, covering a distance of around 14 km.  The wetland was declared a Ramsar site in 2002 by the Ramsar Convention.

