Higher reaches of Kashmir witness season's first snowfall

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Higher altitudes of Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season early on Monday.

Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag, also received fresh snowfall today. Also, the Zoji La Pass, which connects the region to the Union Territory of Ladakh, witnessed fresh snowfall near Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg.

Sadhna Top in Karnah, Kupwara also received the first snowfall of this season.

Meanwhile, the India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for today.