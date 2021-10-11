STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Higher reaches of Kashmir witness season's first snowfall

Sadhna Top in Karnah, Kupwara also received the first snowfall of this season.

Published: 11th October 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

While the plains of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate snowfall, the upper reaches witnessed heavy snowfall.

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Higher altitudes of Kashmir witnessed the first snowfall of the season early on Monday.

Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag, also received fresh snowfall today. Also, the Zoji La Pass, which connects the region to the Union Territory of Ladakh, witnessed fresh snowfall near Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg.

Meanwhile, the India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for today.

