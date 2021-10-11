STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India and China discuss LAC disengagement

India has been pushing for disengagement from HotSpring, Depsang and Demchok which have been in standoff mode since long.

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China at Manali-Leh highway. (File Photo | PTI) 

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Corps Commanders of India and China met at Moldo Garrison on Sunday to discuss disengagement of troops from the standoff points in Eastern Ladakh. Sources said the meeting started at 10.30 am and got over at around 7 pm. The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon.

India has been pushing for disengagement from HotSpring, Depsang and Demchok which have been in standoff mode since long. There are around 60,000 soldiers on each side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Both sides have also positioned tanks, artillery, missiles and heavy vehicles.

There are indications of prolonged deployment in the area. Indian Army chief MM Naravane said on Saturday that China is sprucing up infrastructure and appears determined to stay for long.

“It is a concern that there is a large scale build-up taking place....There has been infrastructural build-up by the Chinese side and that means they are there to stay...If they are there to stay, we are there to stay too,” Naravane had said. India has been keeping a close watch on all the activities of the PLA, he added.

