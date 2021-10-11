STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Not a question of our prestige': Rajasthan govt to recall controversial marriage registration bill

Gehlot said that the state government will urge the governor to return the bill for legal consultations.

Published: 11th October 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has decided to recall the recently passed marriage registration bill to re-examine it, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday, citing concerns that its provisions will encourage child marriages.

Gehlot said that the state government will urge the governor to return the bill for legal consultations.

The opposition BJP and rights activists had objected to a provision in the 'Rajasthan Compulsory Marriage Registration (Amendment) Bill 2021' that allowed registration of marriage even if the bride and the groom had not attained the legal age to tie the knot.

"There has been a controversy in the country that this law will encourage child marriage. We decided that it was not a question of our prestige. We will request the governor to return the bill we have passed," Gehlot said addressing a programme on International Girl Child Day.

"After legal consultation from lawyers, it will be considered whether to take the Bill forward or not," he said.

Gehlot said that it is the government's resolve that child marriages do not occur at any cost in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | Child marriage kills more than 60 girls a day globally and 6 girls daily in South Asia: Report

"I want to assure you that I will not compromise on that. We will get it re-examined and if we consider it necessary then we will take it forward or else we will not take it forward. We have no problem," the chief minister said.

Despite a ban on child marriages, the state has been reporting such cases over the years.

Gehlot said that the Supreme Court had made it necessary to register every marriage after which the Bill was introduced and passed.

He said that legal opinion was taken earlier and the government will take it further also so that child marriages never happen in Rajasthan.

"The Supreme Court stated that marriage should be registered, be it of anyone.

In view of this, a bill was passed in the assembly, but a controversy erupted that this law will encourage child marriage," he said.

The Bill was passed in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on September 17 amid objections from opposition BJP MLAs who walked out of the assembly.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal had said in the Assembly that the proposed legislation allows registration of marriages but does not state anywhere that these marriages will eventually become valid.

If it is indeed a child marriage, the collector of the particular district and the officers concerned will be able to take necessary action against the families, the minister had pointed out.

The statement and objective of the amendment bill say that if the couple has not completed the legal age of marriage, the parents or guardians shall be responsible for submitting a memorandum within a prescribed period.

Dhariwal said even the couple can get their marriage registered, provided that they inform their families within 30 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan child marriage bill Rajasthan Rajasthan government
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp