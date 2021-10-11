STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan CM's elder brother Agrasain Gehlot appears before ED in money laundering case

The senior Gehlot, accompanied by a lawyer, appeared before the ED around 11:30 am and left after about 8 hours.

Published: 11th October 2021 11:28 PM

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder brother Agrasain Gehlot again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case against him and others that is linked to alleged fertiliser export irregularities, official sources said.

It is understood that his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The senior Gehlot, accompanied by a lawyer, appeared before the ED around 11:30 am and left after about 8 hours.

He had earlier appeared and recorded his statement with the agency on September 27 and even once before this.

The ED had raided Gehlot and his businesses in July last year after it filed a criminal case under the PMLA based on a 2007-09 Customs Department case where it was alleged that irregularities took place in the procurement and export of subsidised Muriate of Potash (MOP) meant for farmers and investigation in this case were finalised in 2013.

It took cognisance of the customs' FIR and a chargesheet filed on July 13, 2020 in this case to press money laundering charges and probe a "smuggling syndicate" allegedly linked to Agrasain Gehlot, his firm Anupam Krishi and others.

