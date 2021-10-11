STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Refused a home sale deal for being 'Marathi-speaking', Thane man files police complaint

A Naya Nagar police station official said complainant Govardhan Deshmukh has alleged that he came across a house sale advertisement on social media and responded to it.

Published: 11th October 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A family in Mira Road area of Thane district has been booked for allegedly refusing to sell their house to a person who wanted to close a deal as the latter was Marathi-speaking, police said on Monday.

"He has claimed the house owner refused to enter into a transaction with him as he was Marathi speaking.

The house owner allegedly said he could only sell his house to people from the Marwari, Gujarati and Jain communities as per the rules of his residential society," the official said.

A probe is underway and no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

