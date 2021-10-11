STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Repeal farm laws, guarantee MSP: Rakesh Tikait says agitation will continue till all demands are met

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the Centre is overlooking 'the one-year long agitation of farmers in which 750 farmers have died'.

Published: 11th October 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The farmers' agitation will continue till all demands are met, including repealing of the three farm laws and legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said.

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday evening, he said that the Centre is overlooking "the one-year long agitation of farmers in which 750 farmers have died".

Farmers have been protesting against the legislations at Delhi border points since their enactment in September last year and demanding these be repealed.

Tikait claimed that farmers' income has not increased despite the price of goods.

The three farm laws and the BJP are "anti-farmer", he said, claiming that the government is not ready for a dialogue to resolve the issue.

The BJP government at the Centre only supports industrialists, he alleged.

