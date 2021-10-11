STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rs 50,000 fine for unauthorised idols immersion in river Ganga

Pollution spiked in the holy river following countless immersion of idols after the commencement of Durga Puja festival.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Urban stretches of the river are polluted

Urban stretches of the river are polluted

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Those found immersing idols and other articles in the Ganga at other than designated ghats and spots in Haridwar will be slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 along with legal action. 

Acting upon directions of the National Green Tribunal, the Haridwar district administration has issued the directives in this connection.  Haridwar municipal commissioner Dayanand Saraswati said: “Total three spots have been designated for idol immersion in the ongoing festive season. Other than these spots, any kind of immersion will be fined with Rs 50,000 along with legal action.”

Pollution spiked in the holy river following countless immersion of idols after the commencement of Durga Puja festival. A study conducted by researchers from Doon University has indicated a ‘very high presence of pollutants in the urban stretches of the Ganga at Rishikesh and Haridwar. 

The researchers detected this during their study conducted over three seasons the occurrence of 15 different pharmaceuticals and personal care products in the stretch along Rishikesh and Haridwar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
River Ganga Pollution in Ganga National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp