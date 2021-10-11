Rs 50,000 fine for unauthorised idols immersion in river Ganga

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Those found immersing idols and other articles in the Ganga at other than designated ghats and spots in Haridwar will be slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 along with legal action.

Acting upon directions of the National Green Tribunal, the Haridwar district administration has issued the directives in this connection. Haridwar municipal commissioner Dayanand Saraswati said: “Total three spots have been designated for idol immersion in the ongoing festive season. Other than these spots, any kind of immersion will be fined with Rs 50,000 along with legal action.”

Pollution spiked in the holy river following countless immersion of idols after the commencement of Durga Puja festival. A study conducted by researchers from Doon University has indicated a ‘very high presence of pollutants in the urban stretches of the Ganga at Rishikesh and Haridwar.

The researchers detected this during their study conducted over three seasons the occurrence of 15 different pharmaceuticals and personal care products in the stretch along Rishikesh and Haridwar.