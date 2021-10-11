STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Solid initiative' needed against terrorism in Kashmir: Arvind Kejriwal on Poonch gunfight 

The five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stressed on the need for a "solid initiative" against terrorism in the Kashmir valley.

The chief minister took to Twitter to pay homage to five soldiers killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Homage to bravehearts martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

A solid initiative is needed against terrorism in Kashmir valley," he tweeted.

The five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch, officials said.

The operation was launched in a village close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists who had infiltrated from across the Line of Control (LoC).

