STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TNIE Webinar | 'Freshers should put skills on CV that prove they can get job done'

Freshers need to put a skill on their CV that very clearly demonstrates their ability to get the job done, PB Kotur said.

Published: 11th October 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, unemployment, vacancy

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Want to work abroad and wondering what’s the best job that will get you there? Steve Hoover, Endowed Executive Director at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), said, “Cyber jobs are in high demand in the United States and there is a significant under supply of talent. There are 500,000 job openings posted by US employers.” 

He was discussing the importance of Tech Demands and the Need to Keep Upskilling with the Head of Wipro’s Global Talent Engagement Program, PB Kotur, Qualcomm India’s Machine Learning Head, Madhusudanan K, and Sri Ramachandra Engineering & Technology’s Provost, Dr V Raju. This was a webinar conducted by The New Indian Express and SRIHER.

SHIHER’s model of engineering is based on RIT’s engineering course, where Hoover teaches, Dr Raju said. “RIT has a unique aspect where students, after two years of their engineering course, work in the industry for a full year,” Dr Raju said. 

Freshers need to put a skill on their CV that very clearly demonstrates their ability to get the job done, PB Kotur said. Innovation is going to be a challenge going forward for the IT industry, Madhusudanan K said. “A majority of innovation happens through networking and collaboration, through informal and formal meetings. But that in-person connection is missing due to the pandemic,” Madhusudhan added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp