TNIE Webinar | 'Freshers should put skills on CV that prove they can get job done'

By Express News Service

Want to work abroad and wondering what’s the best job that will get you there? Steve Hoover, Endowed Executive Director at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), said, “Cyber jobs are in high demand in the United States and there is a significant under supply of talent. There are 500,000 job openings posted by US employers.”

He was discussing the importance of Tech Demands and the Need to Keep Upskilling with the Head of Wipro’s Global Talent Engagement Program, PB Kotur, Qualcomm India’s Machine Learning Head, Madhusudanan K, and Sri Ramachandra Engineering & Technology’s Provost, Dr V Raju. This was a webinar conducted by The New Indian Express and SRIHER.

SHIHER’s model of engineering is based on RIT’s engineering course, where Hoover teaches, Dr Raju said. “RIT has a unique aspect where students, after two years of their engineering course, work in the industry for a full year,” Dr Raju said.

Freshers need to put a skill on their CV that very clearly demonstrates their ability to get the job done, PB Kotur said. Innovation is going to be a challenge going forward for the IT industry, Madhusudanan K said. “A majority of innovation happens through networking and collaboration, through informal and formal meetings. But that in-person connection is missing due to the pandemic,” Madhusudhan added.